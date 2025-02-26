Former leader of Northumberland County Council stepping down after more than 40 years as a councillor

By James Robinson
Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:17 BST

A former leader of Northumberland County Council has confirmed he will be stepping down at May’s local elections after more than four decades of service.

Cllr Jeff Reid, who represents Blyth’s Plessey ward, will not be seeking re-election when voters head to the polls.

The 69-year-old, who leads the council’s Liberal Democrat group, served as leader of the council between 2013 and 2017.

He was first elected in the 1980s as a 27-year-old, and has served on the council continuously since 1993.

Jeff Reid, Liberal Democrat councillor and former leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: NCJ Media.Jeff Reid, Liberal Democrat councillor and former leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: NCJ Media.
Cllr Reid said: “It is time to move on and give somebody else the opportunity to serve. At some point you have to stop, and most people have stopped by now.

“It is better to go when people say you were good and we will miss you! I just feel this is a good time.

“This election will see boundary changes, so it will be a different council under a different Government with different priorities.”

He continued: “I have really enjoyed it. The highlight of it was being the leader of the council – that is what every local politician aspires to do.

“I did it at a very exciting time with the merger of seven councils and I feel I set it on the road to success. I was made a freeman of Northumberland too which was a great honour for me.

“I am proud of creating Arch, which became Advance Northumberland (the council’s development company) which has done an awful lot of positive things.

“I have been very lucky to have the support of residents for such a long time. I hope I have had a positive impact on their lives.”

