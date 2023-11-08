Former filming location for Vera and Geordie Shore up for redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to North Tyneside Council for the partial demolition of Oceana Business Park in Wallsend, once a joint filming location for the shows.

Until March this year, parts of the business park were used as the exterior of the fictional Northumberland & City Police station as seen on the local cop drama Vera.

Parts of the industrial estate also served as a filming location and home for Geordie Shore cast members back in 2012 for the show’s second season.

Vera filming in Craster. Image: ITV

Now, Harris Strategic Land Ltd has proposed to knock down over 45,000 sq ft of unoccupied property at the park to make way for future development. Documents submitted by the firm claim it is “currently developing proposals for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Oceana Business Park”.

The proposals have yet to be heard or decided on by either the council’s planning committee or council officers. However, if approved Harris Strategic Land Ltd has stated in its planning application it would like to see demolition start in January and finish in April 2024.

If the council sides with the company on the redevelopment, documents indicate demolition works will occur between Monday and Friday from 8am to 6am. Weekend work is also proposed between the hours of 8am and 2pm.

