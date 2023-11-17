Plans to partly demolish a former care home and build multiple properties to create eight new homes in Cramlington have been approved by Northumberland County Council officers.

Beacon Farm Care Home on Beacon Lane will be partly knocked down, leaving the original farm building in place, and new homes will be built around it.

The site was first developed as Beacon House Farm in the late eighteenth to early nineteenth century, and this remained its function until the 1980s.

The farmhouse was converted into a hotel in 1987 and extended in 1991. Its further conversion into a residential care home began in 1995 and incorporated other farm buildings on the site.

The former care home is now overgrown and has been a victim of fire and vandalism. (Photo by Google)

After suffering the effects of vandalism and a fire since the care home closed, the extension will be demolished and the property will become a five bedroom home.

Five more five-bed homes and two six-bed homes will also be built on the site.

Council planning officers said the history of the site remains “discernible” and is “positively contributing to local distinctiveness and history of the area.”

Officers’ report into the plans said: “The proposed materials are to be similar to those used within the farmhouse and the style of the new build properties reflects that seen within the existing buildings on site.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development would improve the appearance of the site and sit well alongside the non designated heritage asset.

“It is also considered that the proposals would provide an active frontage onto Beacon Lane and would have a suitable layout and density.”