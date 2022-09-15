Former Berwickshire Victorian school conversion to housing agreed

Keith Scott, of Edinburgh-based Cramond Property Ltd, has submitted a successful application to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion and subdivision of the disused Duns Primary School at Langtongate into four homes.

The building had been put up for sale by the council following the primary school’s relocation to a new purpose-building adjacent to the new Duns High School development.

In a submission with the application, Archie Higgins, for Cramond Property Ltd, says: “The school building is much loved by the local community, as is testified by the numerous passers-by who stopped to share their stories about the school and memories of their time there.

A bid for the conversion and subdivision of the disused Duns Primary School at Langtongate into four homes has been approved.

“The purpose-built school was opened in 1880. Up to that point the children of Duns had been educated in the Parish Church Hall.

“It is of classic robust construction, reflecting the spirit of the times in regard to the education of children in Scotland.

“The proposed conversion will give new life to a now redundant building whilst adding high quality houses to the local area.”

In his report endorsing the application, Cameron Kirk, council assistant planning officer, says: “The four dwelling houses would be contained within the envelope of the existing building.

“Some minor alterations would be made to the elevations and each of the dwelling houses would benefit from private garden ground.