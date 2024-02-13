Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The property at 57 Bridge Street is Grade II listed and it is within the Morpeth Conservation Area.

It was initially built as a house and it had previously been used as office accommodation, and then in the 1990s it was partly converted into a pub.

It was most recently used as a licensed late night bar called Beau Monde at ground floor level, with ancillary office and residential accommodation at first and second floor level.

The building, which also used to be the Chambers bar, pictured by Google in July last year.

The application submitted to Northumberland County Council seeks to put the whole building in the Class E commercial section as a salon for Hooker & Young, with ancillary office and storage accommodation.

An interior fit out is proposed across all floors, for which listed building consent is sought. The renowned salon business currently operates in four locations in the North East, including Ponteland.

A design, access and heritage statement on behalf of the applicant includes the following: “Under the proposals, the ground floor would house the hair salon along with reception and a customer lounge area.

“First floor is to be converted into three beauty treatment rooms along with staff accommodation, staff room and wc (toilet), while the second floor will be used as office accommodation and storage for the salon.

“The proposed works are principally of a cosmetic fit out nature with no significant structural works or extensions to the building proposed.

“The only alteration proposed to the building’s external fabric is the introduction of a conservation rooflight to the rear first floor slate roof to provide day-lighting and natural ventilation to the proposed staff room.

“At ground floor level, the most recent bar fit out will be stripped out – removing bar, lighting, wall, ceiling and floor finishes all installed in recent years.

“These will be replaced with new finishes, fixed and loose furniture and lighting to suit the salon’s requirements. These will not result in the loss or alteration of any listed fabric.