A former butchers shop in Alnwick town centre is set to be converted into a cafe with Airbnb holiday lets above.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application seeking change of use for the former Turnbull’s shop on Market Street has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The application by property developer Alex Swinney is for five Airbnb holiday let apartments on the upper floors over a ground floor cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair and restoration work is also planned to the stone and masonry, along with replacement windows to the front and rear and measures to combat damp.

The former Turnbull's shop in Alnwick town centre.

Turnbull’s has relocated to the Willowburn Retail Park where it operates the Northumbrian Food Hall.

A report on the applicant’s behalf stated: ‘The listed building was previously a butchers shop for R Turnball and Sons’ and adapted the whole building for that use over 50 years ago.

‘Turnball and Sons vacated the property around two years ago and it has been vacant since then. The proposal is to adapt the ground floor for retail use and the upper floors to holiday lets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The proposals will return a historical property back into use within a busy market town. The proposals are entirely dependant on the viability of the scheme with careful usage of the spaces to create a new café and Airbnb holiday lets.

‘The developers are keen to protect the harmony and character of the surrounding area and these works are intended to maintain the integrity of the conservation area whilst improving the amenities of the building to suit the proposed end use.’

The café proposals include adapting the current step access into the front of the Grade II listed premises to include a ramped access. Two toilets would also be installed, along with the creation of a new access for the upper floors.

There were three objections from members of the public, with a lack of parking and the need for longer term lets for local people among the issues highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior planning officer Will McKane, delegating approval, reported: “It is considered that the proposals would lend themselves to enhancing footfall within the town centre which has benefits for the immediate economy.

‘A planning condition is attached to any permission granted to ensure that the holiday lets are used as such to avoid potentially unacceptable conversions.’