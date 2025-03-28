Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project to establish a new indoor bouldering centre in Morpeth town centre has taken its next step.

Following the success of sport climbing and bouldering at the last two Olympic Games, the team behind Northumberland Bouldering @ The Coliseum has submitted a planning application to Northumberland County Council.

The Coliseum in Newmarket has been closed for 15 years. It was a popular cinema for many years and other uses include a nightclub.

The project is awaiting final funding approval and if this happens and planning permission is granted, the centre will be set-up on the first floor of the building – with the entrance conveniently located on the corner near The Electrical Wizard Wetherspoon pub.

A design image for Northumberland Bouldering @ The Coliseum.

If it gets the green light, it will feature state-of-the-art bouldering walls designed for both beginners and experienced climbers.

The plans also include a dedicated Academy area for younger climbers, a shop for shoe hire and climbing gear, and a health-focused café.

In addition, the Mezzanine floor of the Academy area will be available for local groups to use offering activities such as yoga, Pilates, kickboxing and children’s parties.

The design, access and heritage statement was among the planning documents submitted to the council and it includes the following: “The proposed climbing centre will become a key community asset for fitness, training, competitions, events and kids group activities.

“In order to accommodate these functions, the proposals are to include a shop/cafe/gym and flexible studio space alongside its primary use as a bouldering gym.

“Changes to the existing building facade resulting from the proposals that form this application are considered to be minor and as such will not cause any harm to the Morpeth Conservation Area setting.

“The only physical changes to the building facade comprise new window openings at the ground floor and first floor of the southern elevation.”

The site context (flooding) section states: “The proposed changes to the building are primarily internal and focused on the upper floors of the building, which is not classed as a ‘vulnerable’ development. Therefore, the development is considered simple and low risk.”

To learn more about what is being planned and receive project updates, go to https://thecoliseum.co.uk – more than 240 people have already signed up to show their support for the project.