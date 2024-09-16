Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for the erection of forecourt advertising at Ponteland Memorial Hall has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The trustees are seeking retrospective advertisement consent approval for two banners on one supporting frame advertising events and facilities at the venue.

Ponteland Memorial Hall’s chair of the charity trustees, John Harrison, submitted a cover letter going into more detail in relation to the application.

It states: “The Ponteland Memorial Hall Charity Trustees are making an application for a Certificate of Lawful Development for the erection of forecourt advertising having Deemed Consent under Schedule 3, Part 1, Class 6 (“An advertisement on a forecourt of business premises”) of The Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007.

Ponteland Memorial Hall.

“The location is situated on an area of land which is within the curtilage of the Ponteland Memorial Hall; is owned by Ponteland Memorial Hall; the public has access to with the express permission of the owners, namely the Ponteland Memorial Hall Charity Trustees, and is not within a Conversation Area.

“The advertisements will not be illuminated; not contain any character of symbol above 0.75m in height; will not be 4.6m above ground level; not in aggregate exceeding 4.6 sq m in area; individually exceeding 1.55 sq m each in area.”

With a stage, catering kitchen, licensed bar, dance and exercise studio, car parking and a capacity for up to 300 people, Ponteland Memorial Hall is a popular venue for a range of events such as weddings, parties, conferences, dances, performing arts, markets and fairs, festivals and award ceremonies.

For more information, go to www.pontelandmemorialhall.com