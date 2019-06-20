Football club closes in on planning permission for clubhouse
Alnwick Town FC Juniors are on the verge of getting planning permission for a new £300,000 clubhouse.
The news was relayed by Alnwick Town Council clerk Bill Batey in an update to members at the authority’s full council meeting.
The council has previously agreed to give the club a £190,000 loan towards the £300,000 clubhouse, part of a wider £1.2million development due to start soon.
Mr Batey said that although the council has borrowing approval from the Secretary of State, one of the criteria which must be met is the receipt of planning permission.
“We understand that is about to be granted so the football club is confident it will be in a position to start before the end of July,” he said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Draft agreements with the football club and Northumberland County Council also still require formal approval. They are to be finalised over the next two weeks.
The town council has agreed to make its loan in four payments: £30,000 up front, a further £30,000 on completion of phase one, £65,000 on completion of phase two and £65,000 on full completion.
The clubhouse is scheduled for completion by November. The club also plans to develop a full-size floodlit pitch with synthetic surface and changing area. The facilities will also be used by the Duchess’s Community High School and will be available for other clubs and sports.
The club has raised over £640,000 and secured a £409,000 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund.