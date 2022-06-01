The trial, being carried out as part of a drive to combat climate change and improve recycling rates, will be considered by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet on June 7.

If approved, participating postcodes in the food waste collection pilot will be notified in September and collections will begin at the end of the month.

A total of 4,800 homes across four areas of the county will each receive a caddy and supply of liners for their kitchen and an additional small sealed bin for their food waste, which will be emptied every week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A food waste pilot scheme is being considered.

A specialist vehicle has been procured for the food waste weekly collection scheme, which is specifically designed to collect and deliver food waste and will be operating across four areas – Bedlington Central, Morpeth Stobhill, Morpeth North and Pegswood.

These areas have been selected for their representation of a varied range of demographics, including house types, and proximity to the operations base in Morpeth.

Two of these areas are already taking part in our glass recycling trial. Their data will be key in measuring the impact where households are receiving separate food and glass collections if both trials are to be extended countywide in the future.

The scheme will also allow the council to evaluate the feasibility of offering residents at a number of highly rural areas a food waste compost bin recycling option, where it may not be economically or environmentally practical to send a dedicated food waste collection vehicle.

During the ten-month trial, participating residents will be asked for their feedback on the scheme. Other detailed performance information will also be closely monitored including participation levels and the weight of waste collected per household.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for waste management and recycling said: “I am extremely pleased that we're looking to move forward with our upcoming food waste scheme.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our recycling offer as a council and aim to respond to the needs of our residents.

“We know that reducing food waste is one of the simplest steps we can take to reduce carbon emissions and help protect the environment. If given the go-ahead, we’ll be closely monitoring the trial’s impact, using data to assess the impact recycling food waste can have in helping achieve the council’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2030.

“Through the hard work and dedication of our waste and climate teams, if approved we’ll be able to offer this scheme which we hope will benefit our residents, while helping to combat climate change and improve recycling rates.”