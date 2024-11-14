Fly-tipping enforcement under fire after figures revealed by Northumberland County Council
Figures provided by the council show that 13 people have been prosecuted in the last two years, while a further 20 are currently going through the legal system.
It comes after the council increased fly-tipping fines from £400 to £1,000 earlier this year.
There were 4,429 incidents of flytipping in the county last year.
Cllr Georgina Hill quizzed members of the Conservative administration on the issue at a full council meeting.
She said: “In the last two years, how many people have been prosecuted for fly-tipping? How many of those have led to fines?
“Are you satisfied that Northumberland County Council is doing all it realistically can do to prevent and reduce fly-tipping? Do you have any comments more generally on enforcement which is considered inadequate.”
Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, responded: “We have seen 13 people prosecuted and 20 others are in the legal system in one form or another. There have been 113 fixed penalty notices issued.
“I would praise officers and communities for the work they are doing. We could do with some more enforcement.
“I would like to see communities contacting us with more decent information. Most reports are in the south east of the county and I would commend the town councils in these areas for the work they are doing.”
The council has previously said it was setting an ‘ambitious’ target of reducing fly-tipping incidents by 20% by March 2026.
