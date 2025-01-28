Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has approved a five per cent increase to the Council Tax precept for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means there will be an annual household charge for an average Band D property of £109.54, a rise of 10p per week for a property in this band.

Combined with the funding that the town council receives separately from the Freemen Trustees, this ensures that Berwick’s Band D precept is between £10 and £30 lower than other market towns in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the approval of the precept at a recent full council meeting, Mayor of Berwick Coun John Robertson issued a statement.

The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.

It said: “We have endeavoured to keep the increase to a minimum, as we are very aware of the current economic situation in our town.

“However, we are also aware of the need to repair, replace and recycle our current assets. Added to this is our aim to deliver improvements to our allotments at Five Arches, create a woodland walk in Shielfield Terrace, site new outdoor fitness equipment at Five Arches and take over responsibility and redevelopment of the Charter Market on Marygate.

“Due to a recent re-organisation of our staffing structure, we aim to concentrate resources on delivering projects whilst maintaining statutory administrative duties – taking into account the external risks associated with increases to the minimum wage, recent changes to National Insurance charges and the unpredictability of anticipated income from the Freemen Trustees.”