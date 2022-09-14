Plans to knock down the dilapidated Toddles Shiel are contained in a planning notice submitted by Berwick Corporation (Freemen) Trustees.

The shiel is located on the south bank of the river near the sewage works in East Ord.

In an application seeking to determine if prior notification of the demolition plans is required, it states: "As a result of the current condition and location of the building, it is not suitable for conversion.

Latest planning applications.

"We believe the site could cause a public danger or nuisance if it is left in its current form, especially due to its close proximity to several public rights of way.”

Following demolition, waste materials would be removed, the site levelled and seeded with grass.

There is no redevelopment or rebuilding planned at a later date.