Fish migration drop-in session postponed due to General Election
A public drop-in session for Glendale residents to find out more about a fish migration scheme has been postponed.
The event was due to be held at the Tankerville Arms Hotel in Wooler on Thursday, November 14 but had been called off due to the purdah period ahead of the General Election.
The Environment Agency, Tweed Forum and Natural England event will be rescheduled for early in the New Year.
The event had been called to publicise plans at the Haugh Head ford on Wooler Water to make it possible for fish to migrate upstream.
The main works comprise removal of the existing concrete ford crossing, regrading of the canalised section of the river, decommission of the fish pass and removal of the footbridge.The channel would then be restored, with a new gravel ford crossing and new footbridge.It is also planned to remove the upstream checkweirs and widen the approach to the Coldgate Mill ford crossing.