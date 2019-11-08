Fish migration drop-in session postponed due to General Election

Haugh Head ford and fish pass on Wooler Water. Picture by Jane Coltman

The event was due to be held at the Tankerville Arms Hotel in Wooler on Thursday, November 14 but had been called off due to the purdah period ahead of the General Election.

The Environment Agency, Tweed Forum and Natural England event will be rescheduled for early in the New Year.

The event had been called to publicise plans at the Haugh Head ford on Wooler Water to make it possible for fish to migrate upstream.