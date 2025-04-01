Finance chief's optimism that Northumberland County Council’s budget will be balanced by end of financial year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The finance chief of Northumberland County Council is confident the local authority’s budget will be balanced by the end of the financial year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Section 151 officer Jan Willis made the claim despite the fact that the latest projections, which cover the period up to the end of 2024, still anticipate a £3 million overspend.

Speaking at the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, Ms Willis pointed out that this was significantly down from the £6 million predicted at the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report presented to members stated that £36.8 million from the council’s capital programme would be pushed into the next financial year, which would help ease pressure. Furthermore, pressure on adult’s and children’s services – both of which have seen significant overspends in recent years – was reported to have eased.

Ms Willis said: “This is the financial position at the end of December. At that point we were forecasting an overspend of just over £3 million, which was an improvement on the position at the end of September where the forecasted overspend was over £6 million.

“Today is the last day of the financial year, and we continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis. I am optimistic we will return a balanced outturn.

“We have seen a slight fall in the interest rate that we’re paying on our debt and we have taken on less external debt than we were budgeting for due to slippage in the capital programme. We have also seen some easing on the pressure on children and adults’ services in January and February.

“All of that will contribute to an improved position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee’s vice chair, Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, raised concerns about the re profiling of capital funding.

She said: “I just want some guarantees that this money is actually going to be spent. This seems like robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Ms Willis said there were a “whole host of reasons” why projects would be delayed. She added: “Some of these are complex infrastructure projects and delivery is not in our direct control.

“Others are due to the difficult situation in the construction industry. I am not in a position to give any guarantees.”