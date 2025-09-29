Northumberland County Council’s finance chief has urged calm despite current predictions the local authority will overspend its budget by £7.5million.

Cabinet member for finance Coun Nick Oliver insisted there was “plenty of time” to tackle the issue before the end of the financial year.

Much of the predicted overspend comes from on-going pressure on children and adults services. A report presented to the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee said current forecasts put the overspend on adults care at £3.7million and children’s services at £2.5million.

There are also issues with the local authority’s BEST programme of savings, with the scheme failing to hit targets for the first quarter of 2025/26.

Coun Nick Oliver.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Oliver said: “This is the first quarterly report covering the period up to the end of June. I would say that, probably as always, it shows a forecasted overspend.

“The numbers we are talking about are the forecasted position. There is still nine months to address these issues.

“It is a similar position to most years. We have plenty of time to deal with any underlying issues and make any adjustments.”

Coun Oliver also explained why those departments are facing issues financially. Increasing demand is putting pressure on council budgets up and down the country, not just in Northumberland.

He continued: “In adult services, it is fundamentally because of increasing demand. We have 261 cases where the funding package for care amounts to over £100,000 a year each – it doesn’t take too many people to add significant extra costs.

“We’re doing what we can to address this, improving capacity in the county and find ways to provide services more efficiently.

“In children’s services, the big cost is external placements, where the council has to pay for care for children with external providers – sometimes within the county, sometimes outside. It can be very expensive.

“We are trying to build more capacity quickly. Had we not been doing that, the figure would be significantly higher.

“With BEST, we have seen a £1million reduction in savings against the forecast. That will happen, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“We have also had a £500,000 reduction in expected income from planning.”

Finance chief Jan Willis said BEST was now “much more ambitious” following a refresh earlier this year.