Plans for how nearly £20m of regeneration funding will be spent in Blyth are being developed by councillors and other people involved in the town’s community.

Last year Blyth was one of 55 towns announced to benefit from the previous government’s Long Term Plan for Towns, which will see the funds invested in the town over a 10 year period.

The council’s cabinet voted to accept the funding this week and will submit a plan for how the money will be spent to the newly renamed Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government later this month, subject to approval by the Blyth Town Board.

The programme has meant a refresh of the board, which is made up of representatives from the private, public, and community sectors in the town and is responsible for putting together the long term plan.

The £20m adds to the Energising Blyth programme, which is already underway with projects like the pictured Culture Hub. (Photo by National World)

Issues that the plan will address are expected to include reviving the high street, tackling antisocial behaviour, improving transport, and growing the local economy.

Over 1,500 townspeople participated in a consultation exercise in June that identified these priorities. The council said 82% of these participants backed the key projects that the plan will lay out.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is very welcome news for Blyth. Significant change is already happening to capitalise on the huge potential of our leading clean energy sector and revitalise the town centre.

“We have listened carefully over the last few months to what local people and our partners in the town want to achieve and this long-term investment from government means we can go further to transform the town.

“We will be submitting the plans to the government later this month backed by the town board to develop this new additional part of the Energising Blyth programme.

"A number of pilot projects are already planned this year and this longer-term funding is expected to become available for delivery from 2025 onwards.”

This funding is in addition to the £90m Energising Blyth regeneration programme, which includes the Energy Central Learning Hub, the under-construction Culture Hub, and Bridge Street works.

Thom Bradley, Blyth Town Board member and chief executive of Community Voluntary Action Blyth Valley, said: “This is a real boost for Blyth, helping us to deliver improvements that are much needed.

“The support will accelerate our work together to grow, renew, and connect the town, crucially ensuring that local people are included in the opportunities in the town.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to build on government investment to transform Blyth alongside support from the county council, North East Combined Authority, and a range of other partners.

“I am grateful to everyone who has given time in recent months to contribute to this new plan. It has been great to see a number of organisations come forward from sectors including culture, sport, and neighbourhood based groups in the town.

“This gives us a great starting point to develop even more partnership work between the community, public, and business sectors in a new phase to deliver real change on issues that are important to the community.

“Blyth is already a fantastic town in so many ways and this investment will make it even better as a place to live, work, and invest.”