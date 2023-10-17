Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council cabinet members agreed to accept a further £500,000 of Transport North East funding to complete the scheme that will connect the area to the Newcastle city boundary line, giving access to Callerton Parkway Metro station for onward journeys.

The first phase between Callerton Lane and Rotary Way has recently been completed and the second and final phase from Rotary Way to the Prestwick Road roundabout is due to start from the end of October and is due to be completed next spring.

The route, one of several underway in the county, link in with the local authority’s Big Northumberland Gear Change campaign – which encourages people to adopt more sustainable ways of moving around the county by walking, cycling and using public transport more often.

Rotary Way in Ponteland pictured in June 2023. Picture by Google.

Coun Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member responsible for the council’s cycling and walking strategy, said: “This scheme is part of the proposed Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans that we are developing, which identify the key cycling and walking corridors in the county’s main towns that will be prioritised for investment.

“The route will improve sustainable travel options for residents, workers, learners and visitors – not just between Ponteland and Callerton Parkway, but provide further connectivity within the region.