The final phase of restoration works on Berwick’s oldest bridge is going to be carried out in the New Year.

The works at Berwick Old Bridge, a Scheduled and Grade I Listed structure, started earlier this year so complex masonry repairs to the elevations and arch barrels could take place.

The Northumberland County Council renovation on the iconic crossing needed Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England to allow the works to begin.

Teams of engineers have been working throughout the year on the restoration, which was paused briefly for the bridge’s 400th anniversary celebrations back in August.

Restoration works have been taking place on Berwick Old Bridge and Coun Glen Sanderson at the site.

Now, due to the increased scope of works needed that only became clear once teams had close-up access underneath the bridge and the fact that the lime mortar used can only be applied when the temperature is above 5 degrees C, the plan is to complete works from the scaffolding before removing it in early 2025.

This will enable the bridge to be re-opened to both traffic and pedestrians to minimise disruption until the weather conditions improve in the spring, when the final phase of the restoration activity will be completed.

Teams plan to return to the site in late spring to resume the restoration works, or sooner if the weather conditions permit, to complete the remaining part of the project under the bridge.

During this final phase of activity, it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicles – but pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained while the work is on-going.

While timings are still to be confirmed, the works are expected to be completed before the summer holidays.

County council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The anniversary celebrations earlier this year were a great credit to the individuals who organised the events, which reflected the importance of this wonderful bridge to the town and to our county.

“Because it is so old and precious, we have needed to be so careful with the complex work we are doing and this takes time, which is why we are working to this plan.

“Doing the work this way will be less disruptive and also provide better value for money, allowing us to finish the works in better weather and ensuring we achieve the highest quality restoration of this historic structure.”