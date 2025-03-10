An application to build dozens of new homes in an area of Berwick has received planning permission from Northumberland County Council.

The bid by Michael Guthrie is for a total of 110 dwellings of various types – most of them are three and four-bedroom, although there are a few two-bedroom and five-bedroom properties.

Outline permission had already been granted for the scheme at the site, which is currently agricultural fields sandwiched between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167. This is phases two to four as the phase one affordable/rental element of 40 properties has already been built on an adjacent site.

A report by council planning officers said: “The application was previously considered by the strategic planning committee (last year) due to the size of the proposed development.

“Following concerns raised regarding the validity of the application, however, it was agreed by the director of planning, together with the chair and vice chair of the strategic planning committee, that it would be appropriate to convert the application from a reserved matters application to one seeking full planning permission.

“It was agreed that following a further round of consultation with local residents, should any new significant issues be raised the application would be reported back to the strategic planning committee.

“In the event that no new significant issues were raised, then the application could be determined under delegated powers in light of the fact that members had already considered the scheme, which remains unchanged.”

As no new significant issues came up, the converted application has now been awarded planning permission under delegated powers.