Final call issued as new bungalows in Amble near completion

A final appeal is being made for Amble residents to step forward if they are interested in renting new bungalows being built in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteeen HUSK bungalows are nearing completion – but anyone interest needs to sign up apply through Northumberland Homefinder.

The one and two-bedroomed bungalows are being funded by Northumberland County Council as part of its mission to deliver more affordable housing in areas of need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bungalows are situated on old county council garage sites. They are located on St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).

The new Husk bungalows.

Each applicant will be assessed on their housing need and will be given a banding based on this need. This is used to determine the applicant’s position on the list for a property, once they have placed a bid.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “These bungalows are small scale developments on brownfield sites which have really smartened up the area.

"The new bungalows will be available for affordable rent and will really make a big difference to elderly residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in their local community. They will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective and innovative construction method.

The properties will be listed at http://www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk and the website will also show all homes available for let.