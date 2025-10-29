Final call issued as new bungalows in Amble near completion
Fourteeen HUSK bungalows are nearing completion – but anyone interest needs to sign up apply through Northumberland Homefinder.
The one and two-bedroomed bungalows are being funded by Northumberland County Council as part of its mission to deliver more affordable housing in areas of need.
The bungalows are situated on old county council garage sites. They are located on St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).
Each applicant will be assessed on their housing need and will be given a banding based on this need. This is used to determine the applicant’s position on the list for a property, once they have placed a bid.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “These bungalows are small scale developments on brownfield sites which have really smartened up the area.
"The new bungalows will be available for affordable rent and will really make a big difference to elderly residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in their local community. They will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.”
The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective and innovative construction method.
The properties will be listed at http://www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk and the website will also show all homes available for let.