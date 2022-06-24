Moments after a similar application for the nearby Craster Arms was approved, the owners of the Beadnell Towers Hotel were left disappointed when councillors voted down their proposals.

The shipping container had provided outdoor food and drink service and replaced an existing store and smoking shelter within the rear car park of the pub on The Wynding.

Like the Craster Arms, council planners had recommended the application for refusal on the grounds of the harm done to the grade II listed building – but unlike its competitor, councillors did not feel the new structure provided enough benefit to outweigh this harm.

Beadnell Towers.

Furthermore, the application had received some objections from neighbours and was not supported by the parish council – although the parish council did not object either.

Speaking in support of the application, planning agent Daniel Puttick said: “It has not had the outpouring of support that the Craster Arms had, but its place in the community cannot be underestimated.

“The business is struggling to turn a profit and the development is now seen as vital for the business to continue. There is a fear that the business could fold, and the loss of the business would do greater harm in the long term.”

But Cllr Jeff Watson was not swayed by the argument.

He said: “It was built for Covid and we have to get back to normal. I don’t think it is necessary to have this outside.”

Cllr Trevor Thorne was more sympathetic.

He said: “I do see the benefit but I have never liked shipping containers. I do know from experience the quandary pubs and restaurants are in.

“The industry needs all the help it can get at the moment. People just haven’t come back to the business. I would like to be seen to be supporting this and give them a little bit of help.”