Plans for six new houses in Longframlington have been approved despite concerns over the village’s increasing size.

The proposals will see the homes built on a former farm steading in the north west of the village. The site is already adjacent to existing developments to the south, west and north.

The plans were recommended for approval by planners at Northumberland County Council.

However, Longframlington Parish Council raised an objection, pointing out there are already more than 150 houses currently being constructed in the village.

Front Street in Longframlington. Photo: Google Maps.

The parish council’s objection read: “There is no proof of need at the present time. The number of houses remaining unsold prove there is no need for further construction.

“The application also fails the test for sustainability as there is no public transport available to the north end of the village and pedestrian access to both public transport and the village amenities including children’s play areas is along narrow and dangerous footpaths alongside the very busy A697.”

The council’s highways department did object on sustainability grounds, but raised no concerns about safety.

According to the 2021 census, the village had 1,360 residents – up from 1,032 in 2011.

The plans came before councillors at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Wendy Pattison, who represents the Longhoughton ward, voiced her concern at the level of development in the village.

She said: “I just feel Longframlington is becoming a town rather than a village. It’s just an observation, but I think that’s a shame.”

But Cllr Gordon Castle proposed accepting the officers’ recommendations to approve the plans. The Alnwick councillor felt there was no reason to refuse the application in planning terms.

Cllr Castle said: “I simply think there is no planning reason to refuse it. Longframlington is indeed growing in size, but this application conforms with the neighbourhood plan.

“It’s not possible to refuse it. The developer has done his best to amend the design and I’m quite happy to proceed as recommended.”

The committee unanimously approved the plans.