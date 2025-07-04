Fears over repeat of infamous 'Ashington hole' as search for operator of new site goes on
Plans for a new youth and community facility that will act as an attractive gateway to the town from the new railway station were approved in March.
However, Labour’s Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, feared the project could be delayed as the county council is yet to confirm who will be running the site after almost a year. She feared any delay could lead to a repeat of the infamous ‘Ashington hole’.
This was the local name given to an undeveloped plot that stood empty for eight years, after plans to move the council’s headquarters from Morpeth’s County Hall to Ashington were scrapped in 2017. Construction is now underway on a new cinema and restaurant complex to fill the site after plans were approved in April.
Speaking at a meeting of the county council, Coun Ball said: “What is causing the delay in appointing an operator for Wansbeck Square in Ashington? It has been 12 months since the engagement was scheduled and the buildings have now been demolished.
“We should have the operator in place by now. Parts of the design rely on having an operator in place.
“I’m really concerned at what is happening. Do we start to worry we’re getting a fresh hole?”
The three-storey building will feature performance and event space, training facilities, office space, community services and a café. Work to demolish six existing units on the prominent town centre site began in late 2024.
The facility will stand just to the north of the town’s new railway station on the Northumberland Line.
Responding to Coun Ball, Conservative deputy leader Coun Wearmouth said: “We’re at the end of a procurement process which is confidential by nature. There’s only so much information I can provide.
“I would suggest scheduling a briefing when I can tell you more, which will be in a matter of days.
“In terms of regeneration, you’ve had a new station and the car park is absolutely packed. There’s a new college partially enabled by this council.
“You’ve got work going on at Ashford Business Park and Wansbeck Square – there’s a whole host of things going on in Ashington, it’s an amazing place.”
