Fears North Seaton community centre won't get safe crossing despite child being hospitalised
A petition signed by 71 residents called for a safer crossing facility outside North Seaton Community Centre in Ashington.
It follows a road accident in August last year when a child was hospitalised and required surgery after being knocked down on Oakville Road outside the centre.
Data from Northumbria Police said there had been two “serious personal injury collisions” involving children on the road in the last five years. One child had been riding a scooter while the other had been on a bike.
The petitioners say the crossing would also provide a safe route to the nearby Paddock Wood and Skate Park.
However a survey carried out by the county council in July found the necessary criteria for a controlled crossing was not met.
Speaking at Wednesdays’ meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, highways officer Neil Snowdon explained the situation.
He said: “The petition was signed by 71 residents. It requested a safer crossing facility at North Seaton Community Centre.
“Currently, it is served by dropped kerbs. We carried out a pedestrian/vehicle survey and found it doesn’t meet the criteria for a light-controlled crossing.
“However, there is a fair few pedestrians crossing so we’re going to have a look and investigate further appropriate road safety measures that will be considered for inclusion in next year’s local transport plan for consideration alongside other measures.”
The council’s local transport plan is developed each year following a review of maintenance needs, identified road safety issues and potential improvements. Because of the amount of roads in Northumberland, not all schemes are able to be completed.
Liberal Democrat leader Jeff Reid said: “If it’s going on the LTP it will take its chances with everything else – so it won’t get done.”
Mr Snowdon replied that the scheme “could” be carried out, but was unable to offer any guarantees.
