A councillor who has campaigned for years to stop housing developers leaving new estates has welcomed the issue being raised in Parliament – but voiced concerns that increased housing targets could compound the issue.

Mark Swinburn, the Conservative councillor for Cramlington Village on Northumberland County Council, has been dealing with problems with housing developers for a number of years. The issue was raised by Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody in Parliament this past week.

Labour’s Ms Foody said residents “deserved better” than “unfinished infrastructure long after the developer has left the site”. While Coun Swinburn was happy to see the issue gaining national attention, he pointed out that proposals to significantly increase Northumberland’s housing targets would mean more new estates across the county.

Under new Government plans to tackle the country’s housing crisis, the county’s target would increase by 222% from 549 per year to 1,767. The figure is currently under consultation, with the final numbers set to be published in the coming months.

Coun Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward.

Coun Swinburn said: “It is interesting that the MP has followed on from what local Conservative councillors have been doing. If someone is going to go into battle with the developers, then fine.

“This is what we have been doing for a long time. If it comes off, that’s great.

“However, we are still massively concerned about the increase to our housing target. We struggle – such a massive increase just beggars belief as to what is going to happen.

“Residents are saying enough is enough and we completely agree.

“Thirty years ago Northumberland’s population was 302,000; it’s now 320,000. If the targeted number of homes are built over the next 30 that will increase to 450,000. That’s a massive population expansion for this area.”

Coun Swinburn has previously called on the Conservative administration at County Hall to prevent developers from receiving planning permission until they have completed all the necessary infrastructure at previous developments in the county.

Responding to the criticism of the housing targets, a Labour spokesman said: “The Conservative Party had 14 years to get a grip on this housing crisis.

“Over and over again during the General Election campaign, residents of Northumberland told us that getting on the housing ladder felt impossible. This Government will take action where the Tories have failed time and time again.”