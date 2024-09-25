Farming conference to look at ways of reducing Northumberland’s rural emissions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Farmers, allied businesses, supply chains, agricultural finance professionals, educators, agencies, and policymakers are invited to Kirkley Hall, Northumberland College, on Wednesday, October 9, from 10am to 4pm.
Topics will include business viability, resilience and environmental incentives, all with a focus on finding balanced solutions that safeguard the rural economy, preserve the natural landscape and ensure food security.
Attendees can expect in-depth discussions from expert speakers on the key sustainability challenges facing Northumberland’s agricultural sector.
There will be facilitated workshops to encourage collaboration, networking and to spark new ideas. Food and drink will be provided.
To sign-up for the event, go to https://nland.cc/FarmingandClimate
Those working in the agricultural sector in Northumberland are also being encouraged to have their say by filling in a short survey at https://nland.cc/ruralsurvey
Participants are encouraged to answer as many questions as possible to provide comprehensive feedback. The survey is anonymous unless respondents choose to provide their contact details.
The feedback collected from both the event and the survey will play a critical role in shaping future council policies and initiatives to help ensure they are effectively tailored to the specific needs of Northumberland's farming community.
The event is part of the Farming in a Changing Climate project, funded by Innovate UK.
For any inquiries or to request the survey in an alternative format, please contact the county council by phone on 01661 721001 or via email – [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.