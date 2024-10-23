Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 75 key stakeholders from the farming sector have been working to identify non-technical barriers and explore solutions for a sustainable future in agriculture.

Hosted by Northumberland County Council and the Rural Design Centre, the event at Kirkley Hall drew together farmers, allied businesses, supply chain representatives, agricultural finance professionals, educators, policymakers and agencies.

Discussions included business viability, resilience, and environmental incentives, with a strong focus on finding balanced solutions that protect the rural economy, preserve the natural landscape and safeguard food security.

Guest speakers included Glen Sanderson, council leader and cabinet member for climate change, Chris Clark from Nethergill Associates, Lee Lister and Claire Gibson from Kirkley Hall (Northumberland College), farmer-trader Joe Kidd and Lee-Anne Oliver from Fold Farm Vets.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Coun Sanderson said: “It was a pleasure to open this important conference about the future of our farming in Northumberland. This is a topic close to my heart as I am a farmer myself and see first-hand the challenges that we face.

“This conference is a crucial step in understanding how we can continue working together to ensure that our policies and initiatives not only address environmental concerns, but also support the livelihoods of our rural communities.”

The hands-on, collaborative workshops covered topics such as the financial impacts of moving towards net-zero emissions, the skills and planning needed for future generations of farmers and forward-looking visions for farms.

Farmers and others involved in the agricultural sector are encouraged to continue sharing their thoughts by completing a short five to 10 minute survey, available at https://nland.cc/ruralsurvey

Responses are anonymous unless participants choose to provide their contact details.