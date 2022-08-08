Families' fears for road safety as new housing estate left without safe walking route into Cramlington

Developer Persimmon is currently building the Fairways estate on the outskirts of the town, with several rival firms also working on housing schemes nearby.

But a lack of infrastructure means homeowners moving into the area have been left with no dedicated walking route into Cramlington.

Instead, any foot traffic is forced to walk up Fisher Lane, part of the A1068 dual carriage way, and then the busy A1172, prompting safety concerns.

The Fairways housing development in Cramlington.

“I’m fortunate to be able to get out and about and access local services,” said Julia Dowd, 46, who moved to the newly-built Saunton Gardens from Hampshire in 2020.

“But I’m also an environmentalist, I’m trying to reduce my emissions, yet at the same time I’m being encouraged to get in my car to access local services.

“I want to see a plan in place, we need traffic calming and we need a footpath, either temporary or permanent – and it needs to happen now.”

The banker and mum-of-three has also raised concerns about future impacts as more homes are built.

Cllr Barry Flux, chairman of Northumberland County Council and a member of its Strategic Planning Committee, who represents the Cramlington West ward, called the previously approved plans for the site, which left it without footpaths, “inadequate”.

He added: “This area needs to be connected to the wider Cramlington area as soon as possible so residents can access the wider town of Cramlington, so young people can get to school, use local parks and so all residents at the Fairways are not stuck on an isolated land island.

“The route into town is not particularly safe and there are not side paths there. It’s not designed for walkers, it is a main road.

“There needs to be a connection, but the land isn’t owned by the council so we’re limited in what we can do.”

Julia Dowd, 46, of Saunton Road, Cramlington