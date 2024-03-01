News you can trust since 1854
Eyemouth Leisure Centre will not re-open until the end of March at the earliest

Eyemouth Leisure Centre will not re-open until the end of March at the earliest, a charity’s new interim chief executive officer has revealed.
By Paul Kelly
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
The indoor swimming pool and gym next to the seafront remains closed for repairs to its heating and ventilation system, which are expected to slash its energy bills by a fifth.

Planned plant, mechanical and refurbishment works at the facility are currently being delivered by Live Borders, with support from Scottish Borders Council.

This work started in November 2023 and was due to complete by February 2024, but has had to be extended due to a number of unforeseen issues within the building, resulting in an extended period of closure.

Jim Hutchison, appointed as Live Borders interim chief executive at the beginning of the year, gave an update on the leisure centre at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s External Services/Provider Monitoring Group this week.

He said: “Eyemouth Leisure Centre has been closed and it was due initially to open again in February, but we have hit one or two engineering issues with the Air Handling Unit.

Engineers have been back on site and they have looked at that and we now have a solution to the problem.

“The solution unfortunately involves bringing some pieces across from Europe and until we understand exactly the time-scales involved in that we can’t give a definitive date to when it will re-open, although tentatively we are targeting the end of March but that will all depend on getting the bits we need from abroad.”

