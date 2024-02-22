News you can trust since 1854
Eyemouth Leisure Centre will be transformed, public is assured

Residents frustrated at the continued closure of Eyemouth Leisure Centre have been assured the venue will be transformed when it eventually re-opens.
By Paul Kelly
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Eyemouth Leisure Centre (Live Borders).
The indoor swimming pool and gym next to the seafront remains closed for repairs to its heating and ventilation system, which are expected to slash its energy bills by a fifth.

It shut at short notice on November 20 and had been expected to re-open at the end of February.

But “unforeseen circumstances” has resulted in a delay to an as-yet unspecified date.

SBC Property and Live Borders are working closely with consultant engineers to confirm next steps and timescales.

A spokesperson for Live Borders has apologised for the delay and pledged that additional works are being undertaken to improve the offer at the facility.

They said: “During the closure, the opportunity is being taken to carry out scoping works to identify further possible and required works to the facility.

“The scoping works themselves will not cause any extension to the closure and will allow consideration of simple interventions right through to full decarbonisation of the building.

“In addition, with the facility closed, the opportunity has been taken to upgrade all cardio fitness equipment.”

Being introduced during the closure is Freemotion, an “immersive and interactive cardio experience”, and the introduction of new global workouts, through which users can explore the world without leaving the facility with thousands of inspiring training videos beautifully filmed in stunning locations around the world.

In all, the new equipment includes additional treadmills, a cross-trainer, a recumbent bike and a spin bike, which will all complement the existing cardio and resistance machines.

