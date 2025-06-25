A £300m Eyemouth masterplan has moved a step closer to reality.

A draft masterplan from Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) has been open to public consultation.

With support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and partners such as South of Scotland Enterprise and Scottish Borders Council, this long-term strategic vision reflects a collaborative effort to safeguard and expand Eyemouth’s role as a regional economic hub – positioning the harbour to capitalise on opportunities in key sectors such as fisheries, marine tourism and offshore renewable energy.

An upgraded harbour will provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate a diverse range of imports and exports, positioning Eyemouth as a pivotal hub for trade.

Eyemouth Harbour looking south. Picture by Andrew Jamieson.

This strategic location opens new avenues for local businesses and industries, laying the foundation for growth and prosperity.

The project is set to create substantial employment opportunities – both during construction and in on-going operations.

Now it has been announced that Edinburgh-based engineering consultancy firm Mott MacDonald will carry out essential modelling and survey work following a joint procurement process with EHT and Scottish Borders Council.

In addition, Morrison Media will lead on communications and marketing for the project, while Fisher Advisory Ltd has been brought on board to develop the outline business case and provide project management support.

Speaking earlier this year, East Berwickshire Independent councillor James Anderson said: “This ambitious project is not a quick fix; it’s a long-term vision that will be built gradually.

“We are laying the groundwork for a robust future grounded in the rich heritage of our fishing community.”