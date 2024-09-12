The leader of Northumberland County Council is calling on the Government for extra support to help alleviate social care budget pressures.

Coun Glen Sanderson has written to the Government to highlight the pressures on adult and children’s social care budgets, which are both forecasting an overspend.

He said: “This council will always do all it can to look after those people most in need of help, whilst maintaining services and amenities.

“But we have seen a consistent increase in care needs over the last five years and, in the current year, social care pressures are already coming through in unprecedented numbers.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“This includes 18 adult care packages where the cost of care per client is over £100,000. In children’s social care, there have been an additional 17 placements, between October 2023 and June 2024 – a huge rise in demand.”

Figures compiled by the council reveal that in 2023/24, the cost to the local authority of adult social care was approximately £139million (net of Government grants and other income). This represents an increase of £42million since 2019.

In the same period, the net cost to the county council of children’s social care was £62million, an increase of £15million since 2019.

Coun Sanderson added: “Overall, our council’s finances are very well-managed. However, despite our good practice and prudence, the rising costs of providing statutory care services are of significant concern to many councils.

“While we are looking at all options, I’ve written to Government, urging Ministers to recognise the huge care funding pressures faced by councils and to commit the extra resources we need to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.”