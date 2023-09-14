Signage for Stamfordham. Picture from Google.

A total of nine objections were received by Northumberland County Council relating to plans to build a single storey extension at a property on Grange Avenue in Stamfordham.

Residents were concerned the new extension would block visibility of nearby properties and have a “negative impact on the enjoyment of the neighbouring property”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee, Coun Scott Dickinson acknowledged there had been objections, but pointed out there had also been eight letters of support.

He added: “The pictures and videos we have seen show that multiple properties in the area have similar extensions. Families do grow and accommodation needs to be made to allow people to have lives in their properties where they live.”