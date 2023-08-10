Expansion plans lodged for Amble community centre
Plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of an Amble community centre.
Amble Boys Club has lodged a planning application to expand the premises at Percy Street.
Plans include an extension to the rear of the sports hall to expand the storage area, changing and training facilities.
The sports hall would be used for circuit training and kickboxing classes, a gym for weight training and office space used for youth clubs and a massage therapy business.
Extra parking would be created, increasing capacity from seven to 20 spaces.