News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Expansion plans lodged for Amble community centre

Plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of an Amble community centre.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

Amble Boys Club has lodged a planning application to expand the premises at Percy Street.

Plans include an extension to the rear of the sports hall to expand the storage area, changing and training facilities.

The sports hall would be used for circuit training and kickboxing classes, a gym for weight training and office space used for youth clubs and a massage therapy business.

Extra parking would be created, increasing capacity from seven to 20 spaces.