Plans to extend a coffee bar in the Berwick area have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The Chandlery is a Grade II listed building that is currently split into 10 units. Lowry’s at the Chandlery put forward a proposal to expand by taking on the adjacent Unit 1 (described in the application as a previously being a ‘clinic’) to add to its Unit 2 premises.

Although no permission was required for change of use as both fall under Use Class E – Commercial, Business and Service – listed building consent was required given that internal alterations were being proposed, including a new opening being formed to provide access.

A design and heritage statement submitted on behalf of Mr and Mrs Rutter, who were seeking consent, said: “To create a more practical floor plan, we require to remove various modern internal timber partitions that have been built when the unit was altered to a clinic in 2014.

Lowry's at the Chandlery in Berwick. Picture by Google.

“The alterations will not have a negative impact on the building.”

Listed building consent was approved by the county council under delegated powers and the officer report included the following: “The council's building conservation officer has been consulted and has no objection to the proposal.

“It is considered that the proposal is appropriate in relation to the host property and represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the appearance or the architectural and historic interest of the property.

“It is therefore considered that the proposal is in accordance with national and local planning policies, and accordingly it would be unreasonable to withhold consent.”