Two ex-Reform UK councillors have joined Northumberland County Council’s Independent Group after they were expelled from the party.

Nicole Brooke and Patrick Lambert’s request to join the group were unanimously agreed by the existing group members.

The pair were booted out of Reform over attempts to remove the local group’s leadership

Both Cllr Brooke, who represents Berwick North, and Norham and Islandshire’s Cllr Lambert, deny any wrongdoing.

It brings the total number of Independent Group councillors to seven – more than 10% of the total number of councillors and just one less than Labour.

Independent Group leader Coun Derek Kennedy said: “The Independent Group were approached by two members formerly of Reform – Patrick Lambert and Nicole Brooke.

“Both indicated that they would like to join the Independent Group. The Group has agreed unanimously.

“The Independent Group is made up of people from all walks of life and is here to represent the people of Northumberland – not the national parties. This brings our strength up to seven of 69 councillors – over 10% of the council.

“We bring a strong voice to the council to support the people of Northumberland across the whole county. We will be the voice of challenge and support to the council.”

Cllr Brooke said: “This marks a fresh start – one where I can focus entirely on representing the fantastic people of Berwick North.

“Every Northumbrian deserves strong, vocal representation. By joining the independent group, I’m proud to stand alongside a team of hardworking, principle councillors that put their wards and our unbeatable county first.

“I looked forward to continuing my work with energy and purpose – always with Berwick North at the heart of everything I do”

Cllr Lambert added: “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such experienced and dedicated colleagues who share a genuine commitment to representing their communities and ensuring that local services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

“My dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the Northumberland Reform Group has unfortunately led to a parting of the ways. I wish my former colleagues all the best for the future.

“As a member of the Independent Group, I will continue to represent all the residents of Norham and Islandshires to the very best of my ability.”