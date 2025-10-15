A county councillor has claimed Reform UK is “not ready” for power at a national level amid a row over her expulsion from the party.

Berwick North ward member Nicole Brooke was kicked out of the party after challenging the leadership of the Northumberland branch.

The party claims Coun Brooke, who runs a HR and head-hunting firm in London, ‘misused’ the signatures of her colleagues as she sought to facilitate a vote of no confidence in the party’s local leadership. Coun Brooke denies this and has criticised the party for a lack of professionalism.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Brooke said: “We were promised it was going to be professionalised, but we have had no training, nothing from head office – we have just been left.

Berwick North councillor Nicole Brooke.

“Reform is just not ready. They have grown far too fast, there’s no infrastructure, no senior management.

“They are going to get in and they are going to mess it up for five years and then Labour or the Tories are going to get back in. There’s nothing in there, there is no depth – it’s run like the Mafia.

“I am gutted, but I feel like I’m liberated. I’m not quitting – I don’t have to quit and I don’t want to quit.

“I think I have got the town with me. I feel I have done nothing wrong. The worst thing I have ever done is joined Reform.

“I thought I was doing a good thing, it’s my civic duty. I thought we could make Reform balanced, sensible and not extreme. It is extreme.

Last week, Reform said that Coun Brooke was expelled for “knowingly disregarding” the party’s rules and for “misusing people’s signatures”. A disciplinary committee felt this “posed a risk of serious damage to the party’s local credibility”.

But Coun Brooke disputed this. In a statement, she said: “Reform UK are making accusations about me misusing people’s signatures. This is untrue.

“There was nothing underhand about my actions, nor did I represent anyone’s views without their permission or authorisation. It is important to recognise that the letter was not a vote of confidence; it was merely asking for process and guidance on how we, as a collective group, should proceed.

“The issue of confidence in the leader would have been decided at the subsequent meeting, not in the letter, which was purely a request for advice from the Director of Local Government at Reform Head Office. We asked him how best to proceed and for his support.

“I can’t comment on which councillors changed their minds or why they changed their minds, but this was ultimately irrelevant, because supporting the letter did not necessarily imply a position relative to the no-confidence issue. It’s important to add that nobody at Reform UK has ever contacted me in relation to this matter seeking clarification.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has put the latest comments made by Coun Brooke to Reform UK. The party decided to make no new comment, and instead referred back to the statement issued last week.

A Reform UK spokesman previously said: “Councillor Brooke was expelled from Reform UK for knowingly disregarding the rules and misusing people’s signatures which the party’s discipline committee decided posed a risk of serious damage to the party’s local credibility.”