A former leader of Northumberland County Council has hit out at successive Governments for failing to dual the A1 in the county.

Cllr Jeff Reid said Northumberland’s successes were often ‘despite Government’ rather than because of it. It comes after the project to dual the road between Morpeth and Ellingham was scrapped by the new Labour Government.

Officials argued that the project, which has been the subject of campaigns for decades, represented poor value for money.

The previous Conservative Government had earlier given the project the green light – however, the timing of the decision was widely criticised, coming after several delays and with an election the party was destined to lose already called.

The A1 near Burgham Park, Northumberland. Picture: Google

Speaking at a meeting of full council, Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Reid said: “We succeed in Northumberland despite central Government, not because of it.

“I’m not talking about it since July, I’m talking about whenever. How many times did the previous MP for Berwick, even when she was Transport Minister, say she was going to get it done.

“We succeed here because, somehow, in our own curious way, we work together and it is despite London and Westminster.”

Addressing deputy leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth, he added: “Would he agree with me that the A1 isn’t dualled because every central Government of every persuasion has failed us – not just this one?”

Cllr Jeff Reid.

His comments came after Cllr Wearmouth had vowed not to give up the campaign to dual the road. He said: “The administration will continue to fight for the A1, despite being let down by Government.

“We will make sure Northumberland doesn’t get left behind by Labour and Keir Starmer.”

Responding to Cllr Reid, Cllr Wearmouth added: “To her credit, the last MP for Berwick did get a hell of a long way through the process. She got the funding and it was approved – it wasn’t easy.”

The Government has insisted the project was ‘unfunded’ by the Conservatives, although the Tories have argued that the money would have come from the funds saved by scrapping the northern leg of HS2. In January, the Government said the cost of dualling the 13-mile section would have been more than £500m.