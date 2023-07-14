The Cramlington Conversation initiative will kick off with a drop-in event at Manor Walks shopping centre on Saturday, July 22 and will be followed up with more events during the summer.

There is also an online portal coming soon at ourplace.scot/tool/start/cramlington-community-conversation where the town’s residents can have their say remotely

The initiative is run by Cramlington Town Forum, a partnership between Cramlington Town Council, Northumberland County Council, and other community partners.

The first event will be held at Manor Walks shopping centre. (Photo by Google)

Northumberland County Council cabinet member Wojciech Ploszaj said: “We want to celebrate what is great about Cramlington and have a conversation about ways in which it could be even better.

“We are working closely with our partners, including Cramlington Town Council and the private and community sector locally, to reach as many people as we can over the next few months.

“I hope the whole community will get involved in this process and help us to identify ways to make Cramlington an even better town for all to enjoy.”

Events will be organised in the community and with local businesses until the autumn, when the consultation period finishes.

The scheme is based on the Place Standard tool, first developed in Scotland, and involves asking residents about 14 different physical or social aspects of the place they live, such as safety, housing, public transport, and recreation.

The results will then shape future proposals that residents will have further chances to give views on.

The first drop-in event will run between 10am and 3pm and feature free face painting, balloon modelling, and a performance by Cramlington Community Choir.

Cramlington North town and county councillor Wayne Daley said: “We are excited to reach out to the whole community over the next few months and I hope residents will join us at the drop-in event, get involved at community events, or get in touch online.