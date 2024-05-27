Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council will host an Armed Forces Awareness Day event to highlight the support that is available to the county’s veterans, reservists, serving personnel, and their families.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at South Beach in Blyth, in proximity to Blyth Battery, between 11am and 3pm.

Organisations represented will include the Army Reserves, Walking with the Wounded, Age UK, RAF Hive, and the council’s own armed forces and veterans outreach workers.

Councillor Gordon Castle, himself a veteran with 25 years' experience in the RAF, said: “In employment ex-service personnel are disciplined, committed, and have an excellent track record that can be relied upon, and so many have gone on to forge successful careers.

The event will highlight the support available for veterans, reservists, serving personnel, and their families. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“Unfortunately, due to the horrors of war some of our service personnel have experienced PTSD, and as a consequence can struggle in other areas of life including employment, housing, financially, and within relationships.

“In Northumberland, our armed forces community is not forgotten. We understand they may face personal challenges after serving their country and we are here to support them to work through them.

“Our armed forces and veterans outreach workers are veterans themselves and understand better than anyone the issues they face.”

