Event in Blyth by Northumberland County Council will showcase support on offer to veterans, reservists, and serving personnel
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at South Beach in Blyth, in proximity to Blyth Battery, between 11am and 3pm.
Organisations represented will include the Army Reserves, Walking with the Wounded, Age UK, RAF Hive, and the council’s own armed forces and veterans outreach workers.
Councillor Gordon Castle, himself a veteran with 25 years' experience in the RAF, said: “In employment ex-service personnel are disciplined, committed, and have an excellent track record that can be relied upon, and so many have gone on to forge successful careers.
“Unfortunately, due to the horrors of war some of our service personnel have experienced PTSD, and as a consequence can struggle in other areas of life including employment, housing, financially, and within relationships.
“In Northumberland, our armed forces community is not forgotten. We understand they may face personal challenges after serving their country and we are here to support them to work through them.
“Our armed forces and veterans outreach workers are veterans themselves and understand better than anyone the issues they face.”
Northumberland County Council’s armed forces champion, Cllr Jeff Watson, added: “The day will be relaxed and informal so if you are linked to the armed forces in any way and feel you need a bit of support, save the date, come along, and meet people who can help you.”
