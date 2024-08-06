Eshott Airfield cafe plans poised for planning approval

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 11:23 BST

Retrospective plans seeking permission for a cafe at Eshott Airfield look poised to get the green light.

The application by the airfield’s new owners is being recommended for approval at a meeting of Castle Morpeth planning committee on Monday, August 12.

It is being put before councillors due to the ‘significant level of public interest’. There have been 63 letters of support and just one objection.

The application seeks permission for continued use of the cafe, along with an unauthorised single storey extension constructed in April 2022.

Eshott Airfield, also known as Bockenfield Aerodrome. Picture by Jane ColtmanEshott Airfield, also known as Bockenfield Aerodrome. Picture by Jane Coltman
Eshott Airfield, also known as Bockenfield Aerodrome. Picture by Jane Coltman

A report by the planning department states: ‘The local planning authority consider that the café on site would benefit the rural economy, providing a place for visitors to the airfield to eat and drink, as well as watch the aircraft activity at the site.

‘The use of a small section of the existing building and the extension for these purposes are clearly ancillary to the main function of the site as an airfield and would not constitute a use that has potential to conflict with the wider aviation use.’

