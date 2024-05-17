Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new owners of Eshott Airfield have submitted plans seeking retrospective permission for its cafe.

The application states the café has operated, and offered food and drink to visiting members of the public for in excess of 20 years, however, not until 2022 was Eshott Airfield registered with the council.

It adds: ‘The café is a well-received enterprise, promoting rural tourism within the immediate and wider area, and benefiting the rural economy within this area.

‘The café has created two full-time jobs and 10 further part-time jobs along with the safeguarding of existing employment involved within the airfield operations.

‘Its use is clearly ancillary to the airfield, and within that context, the proposal is an appropriate site for development.’