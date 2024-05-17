Eshott Airfield cafe bid receives dozens of letters of support
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application states the café has operated, and offered food and drink to visiting members of the public for in excess of 20 years, however, not until 2022 was Eshott Airfield registered with the council.
It adds: ‘The café is a well-received enterprise, promoting rural tourism within the immediate and wider area, and benefiting the rural economy within this area.
‘The café has created two full-time jobs and 10 further part-time jobs along with the safeguarding of existing employment involved within the airfield operations.
‘Its use is clearly ancillary to the airfield, and within that context, the proposal is an appropriate site for development.’
The application has attracted 57 letters of support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.