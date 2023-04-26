Eshott Airfield boss hits out at 'ridiculous' threat of enforcement action

Other restrictions include pilots not being allowed to land before 9am and vehicles not being allowed to move on the site after 7pm.

Airfield director Richard Pike is hopeful that support from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will help them overcome the threat of enforcement action should a pilot land outwith its current permitted times of 9am to 7pm.

“The local authority has said we are responsible for pilots landing earlier than we are permitted which is just ridiculous,” he said. “What are we supposed to do if a pilot lands when we are not here?

A Wildcat helicopter refuelling at Eshott Airfield.

"We’ve taken advice from the CAA and they have been extremely proactive in explaining to Northumberland County Council that the airfield doesn’t control aircraft, especially when they’re in the sky.

"We hope they will agree to something more flexible, perhaps 8am to 8pm. We haven’t got runway lights so pilots aren’t landing after 4pm in winter anyway.”

The council has previously received complaints from local residents.

But Mr Pike insisted: “The airfield is loved by most people in the area – it’s a very small proportion of people who make a lot of fuss.”

The council has already made a U-turn on a bid to stop pilots camping on the site with their aircraft and Mr Pike hopes further progress will be made at a meeting with the planning and enforcement teams next week.

"We’re working with the council to try and find a middle ground,” he said.

Eshott Airfield then intends to submit a new planning application seeking to restore its use by emergency and military aircraft.

While council bosses say the airfield can be used for ‘genuine emergencies’ they say the site is not currently permitted for regular commercial refuelling of heavy aircraft.

Mr Pike maintains that planning documents clearly state nothing over 5,700kg can land - except military and emergency services.