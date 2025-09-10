Equestrian business thwarted in bid for worker's home in Northumberland countryside

A new planning application to build a house next to an equestrian stud business has been refused.

Permission had been sought by Jessie Hopkins of Hunters Squirrels for a permanent rural worker's dwelling north of Felton Fence Farm, near Longframlington.

There is no housing in the vicinity and the applicant wanted to build a four-bedroom farmhouse to enable 24-hour surveillance and support for the business.

Hunters Squirrels, operating as Islestone Stud, specialises in the training, breeding and maternity care of high-value horses. It has 20 horses, including nine brood mares.

Islestone Stud, near Longframlington. Picture: Google

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf stated: “A 24-hour onsite presence is not optional – it is essential.

“Foaling demands immediate response to avoid fatal outcomes. Delays of even minutes can result in the loss of valuable livestock and irreparable reputational damage.

“The applicant has consistently been required to sleep on-site, often in makeshift conditions within the existing facilities, simply to ensure there is adequate cover and the necessary level of oversight.

“This arrangement is neither sustainable nor appropriate in the long term. It places an undue burden on the applicant and highlights the urgent need for suitable, dedicated on-site accommodation.”

However, the application was refused by Northumberland County Council’s planning department using delegated powers.

A previous application for a larger development in 2024 was also refused.

Planning officer Michael Waddell reported that the Northumberland Local Plan does not support the development of isolated homes in the countryside that are detached from existing settlements, except in certain circumstances, namely to support a rural business which is assured of being viable.

A report on the applicant’s behalf details a significant investment in the business since 2010 and an indicated profit in its business plan but this was disputed in an independent review of accounts submitted to HMRC.

Mr Waddell concluded: “The proposal by virtue of its location in the open countryside, would result in the construction of one new dwelling (with annex) in an unsustainable location and outside of any settlement identified within the Northumberland Local Plan. The proposed business is not considered financially viable to justify the erection of a new dwellinghouse on the site.”