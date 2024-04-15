Entries are open for this year's LOVE Northumberland awards

Applications are now open for this year’s LOVE Northumberland Awards
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Community groups, schools and individuals can apply in seven different award categories for projects and initiatives that improve their local areas or neighbourhoods.

The accolades enable Northumberland County Council to recognise the fantastic work of a many groups and individuals who are doing their bit to make the county greener and cleaner.

Coun Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Looking After Our Environment at the county council, said: “Protecting the environment, our biodiversity and our green spaces is a real focus for us and we’re delighted to be getting this year’s awards underway.”

Winners will be presented with their awards by the Duchess of Northumberland during an event at The Alnwick Garden in June.

The closing date for entries for the 2024 awards is Friday, May 3 at 4pm. Full details and an application form can be found at www.northumberland.gov.uk/love

Winners will be presented with their awards by the Duchess of Northumberland during an event at The Alnwick Garden on Thursday, June 13.

