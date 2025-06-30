Drivers parking in a Northumberland town to avoid hefty charges at Newcastle Airport have been warned they will face additional enforcement ahead of the busy summer months.

Ponteland, which lies close to the airport, has been beset with “inconsiderate” parking on residential streets and in car parks.

The problem has worsened since Newcastle City Council introduced a “red route” over the border, making it more difficult for drivers to avoid fines there.

Ponteland North county councillor Richard Dodd described Newcastle Airport as the “villain” over the issue due to high fees for car parking and drop-offs.

Newcastle International Airport. Picture by NCJ Media.

The Conservative councillor said: “You see people walking into Ponteland with their suitcases. They park on streets or in some of the car parks.

“The new £1.2million cycleway between the airport and Darras Hall has become a glorified car park. It’s a real problem.

“The villain is the airport. You can’t even drop people off for free now, it’s £5 for a few minutes. Why should the motorist have to pay every time? Travel used to be a pleasure.

“The red route is now there on the Newcastle side, so if you park or stop on the red route you’re done for – you get caught on the camera and you’re done.”

Northumberland County Council has said officers are working on new enforcement proposals in a bid to tackle the problem.

Coun Mark Mather, the local authority’s cabinet member for roads and highways, said: “The council is very aware of the increasing inconsiderate parking issues. We have recently met with colleagues at the airport to discuss this.

“We have been working up proposals for future parking restrictions and associated enforcement for consultation with local councillors, partners and residents.

“These include progressing plans to install fencing and double yellow lines in affected areas in a bid to deter inconsiderate drivers.

“We hope this will have a positive impact on the residents at Prestwick and the surrounding areas as part of the multi-agency approach from the local police and Newcastle Airport.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police added: “We have received reports of concerns from residents in relation to parking in the vicinity of Newcastle International Airport in Ponteland and are in contact with our partner agencies around the issue.”

Responding to Coun Dodd’s comments, a spokesman for Newcastle International Airport said: “Safety is our top priority and we are fully supportive of Northumberland County Council and Northumbria Police, who are working with us to address the inconsiderate parking issues in Ponteland.

“We are encouraged that the council plans to install fencing and double yellow lines in the area and we remain in regular discussions with the council and police about further parking restrictions and enforcement measures to help resolve these issues.

“We continue to ask any residents to report anti-social parking or behaviour to the relevant authorities.

“We are one of the few UK airports to provide 15 minutes free parking in our Short Stay 2 car park and we recently invested a six-figure sum so that we can provide a dedicated free waiting area at Callerton Parkway for taxis and those picking up passengers from the airport.”