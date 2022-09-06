End of an era as community centre in Morpeth is knocked down

When asked about the situation at Storey Park going forward, Morpeth Town Council has confirmed that it “will remain as hardstanding for the foreseeable future and there are no plans to build on this site”.

The local authority applied for planning permission to knock down the 1950s building on St Mary’s Field after agreeing the financial cost of bringing it up to standard was too high.

Members of Northumber-land County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Council then voted unanimously to approve the demolition in March, despite a petition signed by 1,018 people who hoped Storey Park could be retained.

The former Storey Park community centre has been demolished.

At this meeting, Coun Richard Wearmouth insisted the decision had not been taken lightly and said: “This building is in a state that wouldn’t allow us to economically develop it in such a way that it would easily be refurbished without substantial costs.”

He added that although there had been expressions of interest from local groups and residents to take over the building, these had “gone quiet” when it came to questions of funding.

A town council statement issued this week said: “Morpeth Town Council can confirm that following the demolition of Storey Park Community Centre, the site will remain as hardstanding for the foreseeable future and there are no plans to build on this site.