A proposed holiday development on the Northumberland coast is being recommended for approval despite strong opposition.

More than 100 letters of objection have been lodged against fresh plans to build two holiday lets in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster,

The application is due to be considered by Northumberland County Council’s planning committee on Thursday, February 20.

Dunstan resident Jackie Reeves said: “We urge the planning committee members to strongly reject the latest development proposals for Dunstan House which clearly breach an array of existing planning policies.

"Our community has come together along with visitors and second-home owners to make our views known. These concerns must be heard in order to protect the unique and distinctive character of our peaceful and tranquil village and also to ensure the long-term sustainability of other Northumberland coastal villages.”

A previous application by Dunstan House owner Janet Stansfield was refused by the committee in 2023 because of its adverse impact on the local heritage of the village.

Craster Parish Council chairman Martin Smith added: “We welcome visitors all year to enjoy the coastline and all it has to offer in our fantastic position in the heart of the AONB.

"We are fortunate that the area already offers a huge variety and volume of holiday accommodation for visitors to enjoy.

"Local development plan policies have been well considered and hard won and cannot now be forfeited to suit the needs of developers.

“The proposed development is a major concern for residents who enjoy living in an attractive and tranquil village location which we wish to preserve and protect for all to enjoy.

"The previous plans were roundly rejected by planning committee members and the revisions are a further deterioration of what was presented at that time.

"The plans present major concerns in terms of loss of tranquillity, noise pollution, highways safety, environmental damage and threatening the quality of amenity enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

The application, which has attracted 10 letters of support, includes plans for a cold water natural swimming pool and gardens accommodating different activities for guests including yoga and meditation, outdoor dining with a fire pit, and an adventure playground.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf explains that the design of the proposed holiday rental homes has been revised since the previous application with the height of the buildings reduced.

It adds: "Together with the new houses the landscaping and natural swimming pool will create a truly unique holiday destination on the Northumberland coast.”

A report to members of the North Northumberland Local Area committee states: “The proposal includes the efficient use of land in order to provide high quality rental accommodation for the tourist industry.

"Tourism in Northumberland has developed into a year round activity and the proposals would tap into this growing market by establishing new serviced holiday accommodation of a type which is not commonly available in the area.

"The design of the proposed buildings now includes materials which are more characteristic of the area and the scale is more appropriate.”