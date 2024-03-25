Duke of Northumberland puts site of controversial planning application up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Estates were granted planning permission to build 63 new homes on land south of Broomhouse Lane in Prudhoe in October. It followed a long battle between the developers and local residents opposed to the plans.

Now, the land has been listed for sale by Bradley Hall estate agents, with the price only available on application. The land is described as a “residential development opportunity” benefiting from “full planning permission”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Gordon Stewart, Prudhoe South ward, said: “I am following this with great interest, with the land being up for sale so soon after the planning refusal was overturned. I look forward to entering into dialogue with the current and future land owner.”

Land South Broomhouse Lane - the so-called allotment site - in Prudhoe. Photo: Gordon Stewart.

Colin Barnes, planning and development director at Northumberland Estates said a number of options for taking the project forward remained on the table.

Mr Barnes said: “As a company involved in both residential and commercial developments, we regularly purchase and sell land. Currently, we are interested in attracting a development partner to the site; however, there are several options for taking the project forward, all of which remain open.

“Having obtained planning permission, we can move to the development stage with greater certainty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The permission was granted by the Planning Inspectorate on appeal after it was refused twice by the Tynedale Local Area Planning Committee.